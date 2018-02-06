'Green man' spotted among Eagle fans looting gas station after Super Bowl

Police are trying to identify Eagles fans who trashed a gas station after the Super Bowl, but they won’t be able to identify "Green Man."

Is that Charlie from "Always Sunny" in there? Green Man was spotted with a group of Eagles fans looting a Sunoco after the Super Bowl. (PPD)

The wild celebrations that filled Philadelphia with thousands of Eagles fans from South to Vine streets after the Feb. 4 Super Bowl have attracted worldwide attention for their size and some of the more violent antics of some fans.

Mayor Jim Kenney denounced the “knuckleheads” as a “small contingent,” and the overall crowd was noted for its generally peaceful nature, with only three arrests reported from the night.

But new police surveillance video from a Sunoco gas station at Broad and Catharine streets in South Philly around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 5 shows dozens of those “knuckleheads” break in and loot the store openly while trashing it.

Now surveillance video featuring their smiling faces has been released by Philly police in a bid to bring to justice some of those who have permanently tainted the reputation of all Philly sports fans.

But one of the fans in the store won’t be identified: Green Man, the green spandex-clad character made famous in "Always Sunny in Philadelphia" by actor Charlie Day.

During the video, in which law-abiding customers can be seen continuing to line up at the register even as other sports fans openly rob the store, a fan in a Green Man outfit is spotted wandering into the Sunoco and looking sadly at the mess where a violent football fan has knocked over the rack of potato chips. Start at 01:14 below.

Whether or not it was Charlie Day inside the green man outfit or not, the Green Man did show his Eagles pride by not participating in any of the violent or unsafe behavior.

The city is urging the fans to be safe during the coming victory parade celebrating the Eagles on Feb. 8, which is expected to see massive turnout and a crowd of potentially millions of fans descending on Philly and has already closed schools and numerous other offices and events.

Anyone who recognizes individuals seen in the video is being asked to call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPDTIP (773847).