Gunmen opens fire in North Philadelphia crowd injuring 5

North Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night that left 4 adults and 1 child injured.

According to eyewitnesses and those injured in the Philly shooting, at least four gunmen shot into a crowd of people on June 9 around 11 p.m.

“Everybody was just outside enjoying the nice weather,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Frank Palumbo said.

The group of people were standing outside at the 2000 block of 20th Street near Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia when the gunmen approached, shooting multiple rounds into the crowd. Two of the five victims are currently listed in critical condition.

Three of the suspects have been described as wearing dark hoodies while the fourth suspect was said to be wearing a light-colored hoodie.

"They fired into a crowd of people. There are about a total of 41 cartridge casings on the highway. So they deliberately fired into group," Philadelphia Police Captain Frank Palumbo said.

As reported by Action News, a 21-year-old was struck five times. Three men ranging in age from 41-years-old to 48-years-old were all shot once by the gunmen.

The fourth victim was just a 5-year-old boy who was shot once. The bullet struck the young boy in the knee. He has been listed in stable condition.

“One officer quickly grabbed the 5-year-old child who was shot in the knee,” Palumbo said following the violent shooting.

Following the gun fire, the four gunmen were seen fleeing the scene before the police arrived, heading westbound on Susquehanna Avenue, according to CBS.

The three men were immeditley transported to Temple Hospital. The 5-year-old boy was brought to St. Christopher’s Hospital. He is expected to be fine following the violent shooting.

North Philly Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the gunmen.