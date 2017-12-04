High school football star arrested for Wawa robbery

A rising Philly football star is now charged with robbery after police identified him in connection with the late July robbery of a Wawa on Columbus Boulevard in South Philly.

The Dec. 1 arrest of Isheem Young, 18, a Penn State draftee from Philly listed as ranking 11th in the state, led to him missing Imhotep Charter's victorious playoff game that night over Bethlehem Catholic High, 34-14.

He was dropped from Penn State's commitment list for class of 2018 over the weekend as well, ESPN reported. He is not likely to join the team for championship in Hershey, Pa., as his bail has been set at $150,000.

Before becoming a star at Imhotep Charter, and committing to Penn State in July, Young had played for the Cecil B Moore Stingrays and Northwest Raiders, a team with which he made national headlines at age 15 by scoring four touchdowns in the team's first Pop Warner National win.

But now Young is in the news for walking into the Wawa on Columbus off between Tasker and Morris streets on July 30 around 12:05 p.m. with a handgun pointed at employees.

After he pointed a gun at one employee and demanded they open the safe, the other employee, former Wawa assistant manager, Young's older brother and alleged co-conspirator Quasir Wingate, 21, reportedly opened the store's safe. Police say he handed over $13,600 in 1s and 5s to his brother before Young allegedly retreated to a a gold Buick Century outside and fled.

Four months later, police say, on Nov. 30, a police officer spotted the getaway vehicle parked on the 200 block of West Seymour Street in Germantown. The vehicle's owner, Rafi Johnson, 21, was taken into custody while police were towing his car, and quickly identified as the getaway driver.

On Dec. 1, police arrested Wingate and Young at their residence on the 1600 block of Mount Vernon Street in tbe Spring Garden area.

All three men are charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

"The hooded sweatshirt worn by Young during the robbery was also recovered," the police report stated. "Neither the money nor the weapon has been recovered at this time."

Watch Young's video announcing his committment to the Nittany Lions in July below: