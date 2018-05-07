High security planned for Bill Cosby sentencing

The disgraced entertainer's sentencing on his indecent sexual assault conviction is expected to bring plenty of hoopla to Norristown.

Bill Cosby, 80, is legally blind, and on house arrest in his Cheltenham mansion, awaiting a court-ordered evaluation as a sex offender and his sentencing on indecent sexual assault charges. He was convicted of three counts, each carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Prison life would be a rude awakening for someone with the financial clout of Cosby, who has an estimated net worth of $400 million thanks to a reported $4 million-per-episode salary for "The Cosby Show" as well as Jell-O and Coca-Cola endorsements. But some legal observers have speculated that Cosby won't face any jail time at all. In fact, he may be allowed to remain free while his sentence is being appealed, which experts say could take years.

So when will we know Cosby's sentence for sexual assault?

The sentencing date remains to be scheduled but is expected to fall during the month of July, as such sentencing are typically scheduled 60 to 90 days after the trial. Cosby was convicted by a jury on April 26.

But whenever it occurs, law enforcement in Norristown, Pa. location of the Montgomery County Court where Cosby was tried, convicted, and could possibly be sent to prison, is planning to have extra security.

Montgomery County Sheriff Sean Kilkenny was quoted as telling TMZ that it will be "100 percent all hands on deck" for Cosby's sentencing.

Dozens of police officers, county detectives and court officers are reportedly going to be on the scene to provide security for Cosby, TMZ said. No specific threats have been made against the aged entertainer, they said, but a bare-chested feminist protester did jump the gate and rush Cosby on the first day of his retrial.

Cosby was convicted of the indecent sexual assault of former Temple employee Andrea Constand in his Elkins Park mansion in 2004. Montco prosecutors investigated and chose to not pursue Constand's claim when first filed in 2005 with law enforcement. In 2014, new Montco DA Kevin Steele reopened the case and charged Cosby. At his first trial last year, the jury deadlocked, but they convicted in him on the second try in April.