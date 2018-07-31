Panera Double Bread Bowls coming to Philly for limited time

Here's how Philadelphians can get their hands on double the carb trouble.

Panera's double bread bowl will be available from August 5 to August 31. Photo: Panera

Carb cravings don't die simply because it's bathing suit season, and the Panera double bread bowl will surely test the self-restraint of its loaf-loving customers in Philadelphia.

Panera has chosen Philly as the lucky location to test its double bread bowl, which is exactly what it sounds like. The double bread bowl is basically a new spin on Panera's regular bread bowl, which allows customers to order soup in one of the eatery's baked loaves. Panera representatives said the double bowl is, “Ideal for sharing with your BFF, significant other, or even a co-worker.”

The double bowl can include any two of Panera's soups or mac and cheese.

How to get a Panera double bread bowl in Philly

The experimental menu item will be available from Sunday, August 5 to Friday, August 31, according to Panera. Philadelphia customers can order the double bread bowls in local Panera cafes or through the eatery's delivery service.

Customers who order the double bread bowls online from delivery.panerabread.com must add an unsliced sourdough loaf to their cart, and specify to “make the sourdough a double bread bowl” in the special instructions, according to Panera. Customers can then choose what kind of soup (or mac and cheese) they'd like to fill the bread holes.

If the double bread bowls are a hit in Philly, they may roll out to more Panera locations throughout the U.S.

Panera Bread is located at 3900 City Ave. in Philly.

What people are saying about Panera's double bread bowls

"just saw that panera is now selling double bread bowls and that’s the kind of positivity I needed to see tonight" - @Lindseyb7175/Twitter

"What a time to be alive! There goes my diet again" - @happyJae_03/Twitter

"OKAY THEN. TAKE MY MONEY AND MY WAISTLINE." - @kristinaxb/Twitter

"What the hell, @panerabread PHILLY? You can’t test in St. Louis? That’s rude. I want one! #foreverbreadco" - @MandersMarie814/Twitter