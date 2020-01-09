Human skull found, police want help finding the body

The Pennsylvania state police want your help after discovering a human skull in a mining pit.

Pennsylvania State Police investigator Daniel Womer told ABC that "there’s a lot of unanswered questions," surrounding the remains of Easton, PA native, Jason Gold.

ABC reported that it’s been over three years since the skull was discovered in a Schuylkill County mining pit.

Womer told outlets that the skull was sent to Mercyhurst University where it was confirmed that it belonged to an adult male.

Further DNA testing was completed where it was discovered that the skull belonged to Gold, who was approximately 34 years old at the time of his death. He was living in a rural town called Lost Creek, which is located in Schuylkill County.

It was reported that he allegedly had a few run-ins with the laws, but that’s all police would say, according to ABC.

He was not reported missing. Womer said that "his family members believed he was in prison. I think some of that may have had to do with his father. His father told them he was in prison and his father passed away two years ago.”

Authorities are looking through the pit, but no other clues have been found. Police want your help looking for answers as to what happened.

Officials report that the last time anyone heard from Gold was over six years ago in 2014. He is listed at 6’1” with brown hair, blue eyes, and numerous tattoos on his arms.

If you or someone you know has any information regarding this case, contact the police in Reading, PA.