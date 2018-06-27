Indego expanding in South Philly

Eight new stations for Indego bikes will be installed in South Philadelphia over the summer.

Since 2015, Indego has been a source of bike rentals for Philadelphians, and has been slowly expanding into new neighborhoods in the city. This summer, that will continue with Indego planning a bigger presence in South Philadelphia, they recently announced.

Some eight new stations will be added to the system in South Philly this summer, including at the Navy Yard, with connections to AT&T Park and FDR Park, bringing the total number of stations to more than 130 and bikes to more than 1,300 by the end of 2018.

Overall, the program has continued enjoying huge success and growth in Philly, recently announcing that it given its two millionth ride in April 2018. Independence Blue Cross also recently announced the renewal of its sponsorship of the bike program, which is owned by the city, through 2022.

“It’s hard to imagine our city without hundreds of people every day riding Indego to work, exercise, run errands, or visit Philadelphia’s incredible attractions,” Daniel Hilferty, president and CEO of Independence Blue Cross, said in a statement. “For us, Indego is a commitment to the community and an expression of Fearless Fit, our campaign to make healthy lifestyles a goal that we pursue together. So, we are proud to extend Independence’s sponsorship of Indego through 2022.”

The new Navy Yard stations will be located at Crescent Park (Rouse Boulevard & Crescent Drive), Central Green (12th Street & Normandy Place), and 15th Street and Kitty Hawk Avenue. The extra bike stations will be placed around the Navy Yard's 1,200-acre campus to complement its shuttle bus system, and help the 13,500 employees who work there travel to and from the Broad Street Line.

In the last year, Indego saw 2,000 members sign up for the Indego ACCESS program, which lets riders get discounted rentals, The bike station at Tasker and Point Breeze became the most popular station for Indego ACCESS card-holders. The most popular ride was from University City to 23rd and South Street. And Indego partnered with six community organizations to be Indego ambassadors.

Visit rideindego.com for more information.