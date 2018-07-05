July 4 shooting critically injures off-duty Philly cop

Philadelphia police are searching for suspects in a July 4 shooting in the Elmwood section of Southwestern Philadelphia that killed one man and left another, an off-duty cop, critically injured.

Officers responded to a call for a person shot on the 7000 block of Buist Avenue, where an Independence Day block party had been taking place, around 10:09 p.m. Wednesday. There detectives discovered Michael Boateng, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Boateng was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries.

Police also found a second shooting victim, off-duty police officer Fred Attakora, 38, suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and abdomen. Attakora, a three-year veteran of the Philadelphia police department, was also taken to the hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition on Thursday.

As of Thursday there was no arrest or known motive in the shooting, investigators said, but reports indicate the men may have been hit by stray bullets. Police are looking for witnesses who were in the area of the block party, according to ABC 6, which reported that partygoers initially believed the gunshots were fireworks. At least six shots were fired, and several cars were struck, according to reports.

"There were a lot of people not at the barbecue who were on Muhlfeld Street. We need anybody that was on Muhlfeld Street last night to come forward and to contact Homicide or contact our tip line on what they saw," said Capt. John Ryan.

Investigators also plan to look at surveillance video from the area to see if there are any more clues about the shooting.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Philadelphia police by dialing 215-686-TIPS (8477) or by emailing tips@phillypolice.com. Police ask that tipsters include as many details as possible, such as the physical address and names of any known persons.