Is jury duty still happening in Philly?

Despite the city shutting down practically everything as a result of COVID-19, if someone is scheduled for jury duty, they still have to attend this week.

According to Inquirer.com, the city’s court system is still moving forward with criminal and civil trials.

It was reported that courts in Delaware County, Bucks County, Montgomery County and federal courts have suspended new proceedings. New York City has also canceled jury duty, according to The New York Post, so why isn’t Philly following suit?

Inquirer.com reported that The Philadelphia Jury Commission said that it would take limited precautions when it came to prospective jurors on Friday. One of the precautions they are doing is sending fewer jury summons starting on Monday.

It was also reported that they will be encouraging social distancing in the jury room and limiting the number of people allowed in the central juror waiting rooms. They will keep 200 or fewer people in this room in accordance with the city and the state’s recommendations on mass gatherings.

Common Pleas Administrative Judge Jacqueline F. Allen spoke to Inquirer.com about what her and her colleagues in the Sheriff’s Office will be doing to control the flow of the people. She told other judges to prepare for more no-show jurors than usual.

Allen also suggested postponing trials that involve defendants on bail.

“Because of the public health crisis, we can expect the number of citizens reporting for jury duty to decline over time,” Allen told Inquirer.com.

Allen added, “We’re working in an evolving environment that requires modifications to accommodate the changing circumstance.”

As of Sunday afternoon, here’s what other courts are doing:

Montgomery, Bucks and Delaware Counties:

—All civil and criminal courts are being closed through March 27.

Federal Courts:

—It was reported that Federal courts in Philadelphia and 8 surrounding counties have closed civil and criminal courts through April 13.

Chester County:

—Inqurier.com reports those with jury duty, should call 610-344-6174 after 2 p.m. Sunday to see if they are still needed.

—President Judge John Hall suspended commencement of new civil trials.

—All Common Pleas Court Judges have the authority to postpone criminal trials.

New Jersey:

—It was reported that New Jersey has suspended all criminal and civil trials indefinitely.

—New trials in federal court can continue.

—All courthouses will be open.

—Proceedings that do not require a jury will occur on a limited basis.

—If someone had symptoms of COVID-19, they are asked to seek postponements.