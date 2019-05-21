Kenney cruises to victory in mayoral primary

Incumbent Mayor Jim Kenney, who took office in 2016, cruised to an easy victory in Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election for Philadelphia mayor. Kenney’s key accomplishments during his current term include the sugary beverage tax and establishing a local board of governance for the Philadelphia Public School District. He defeated former City Controller Alan Butkovitz and State Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams in the primary.

Kenney was declared the winner with about 28 percent of the precincts reporting results, Kenney gathered 65 percent of the votes, easily outdistancing Butkovitz and Williams.

Republican Billy Ciancaglini ran as an unopposed Republican, and secured his party’s nomination. Both Kenney and Ciancaglini will face of in the general election, which will be Nov. 5, 2019.