Kenney says Trump would have to 'go back to hell'

Mayor Jim Kenney had some harsh words in the wake of President Trump's controversial comments about four minority freshman congresswoman.

President Trump would "have to go to hell" if he ever went back where he came from, Kenney said Tuesday during a speech at an event supporting immigrants facing deportation, according to KYW-TV.

The comments came amid a firestorm over Trump's recent remarks that Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib should "go back" to their countries of origin, even though three out of the four congresswomen were born in the United States. Omar originally arrived in the U.S. as a refugee from Somalia.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” Trump said tweeted on Sunday.

The mayor said Trump's remarks about the congresswomen "makes him an idiot because he didn’t know they were born in Detroit and Chicago and New York, so that’s the problem. If Donald Trump ever has to go back where he came from, he’s going to have to go to hell.”

Kenney also took aim at Vice President Mike Pence, and former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan, saying he hoped those two men would join Trump “outside of heaven” in a “cyclone-fenced dungeon” for eternity because “what they’re doing now is so anti-human, antithetical, anti-American, anti-decent, it’s all terrible what they’re doing.”

The mayor's remarks were reportedly off-script.

Trump has denied that his comments were racist, saying, again on Twitter, "I don't have a racist bone in my body!"

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez has fired back at the president, saying, "You’re right, Mr. President — you don’t have a racist bone in your body. You have a racist mind in your head, and a racist heart in your chest. That’s why you violate the rights of children and tell the Congresswoman who represents your home borough, to “go back to my country.”

Kenney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.