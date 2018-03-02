Krasner posts video of speech to cadets in response to police union criticism

Philly FOP president John McNesby, left, is accusing DA Larry Krasner of 'intentionally endangering' police cadets' lives during a talk that touched on use of force. (Getty Images/Charles Mostoller)

As Philadelphia and SEPTA police cadets graduated Friday, a storm was brewing between police union officials and new Philly DA Larry Krasner over how law enforcement officials should serve the city.

"You have been exposed to a ridiculous and dangerous presentation by the current district attorney of Philadelphia," Philly police union president John McNesby wrote in a letter to Philly police cadets. "He has intentionally sought to endanger your lives by his outrageous effort to 'instruct' you on the use of your firearm. You are officially urged to completely disregard his dangerous and despicable remarks."

There's just one problem: Krasner's office insists the DA made no such comments and says they have video to back it up.

"The FOP’s letter is a wildly inaccurate version of an event its writer did not attend," Krasner spokesman Ben Waxman wrote on Twitter.

At issue is a talk Krasner gave to a group of police cadets held by the Guardian Civic League, Philly's black police officers union, on Wednesday evening. McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5, claims Krasner 'intentionally' endangered future police officers' lives with bad advice about firearm usage.

Krasner's spokesman Ben Waxman denied on Twitter that the DA made such statements.

"It's a total lie," Waxman said. "He laid out several hypothetical scenarios where the DA’s office would charge or not charge officers based on the facts and the law. As part of those examples, he talked about the use of force in different situations. ... He did not instruct the cadets on their use of force. The purpose of the event was to assist young officers in avoiding problems during their careers. District Attorney Krasner stands by the statements he made at that time. "

The DA's office posted video on Youtube of the talk in question.