Krasner rules fatal police shooting of Richard Ferretti was 'justified'

Krasner's office said an investigation found Coolbaugh drove his vehicle at police in Overbrook, contrary to family claims.

Richard Ferretti, 52, was unarmed when he was shot by poice near Overbrook. Philly DA Larry Krasner now says the shooting was justified because he was accelerating toward a cop. (Courtesy of the Ferretti family)

A Philadelphia police officer acted legally in May 2016 when he fatally shot a 52-year-old unarmed man driving a car near Overbrook, the Philly DA's office announced Wednesday, because the man was accelerating toward the officer.

It's the first public announcement by new DA Larry Krasner of a finding in a police-involved shooting since he took office.

On Wednesday Krasner said officer Shannon Coolbaugh was "legally justified" in shooting Richard Ferretti four times because Ferretti had refused multiple orders to show his hands and was accelerating his car toward the officer.

That flies in the face of the Ferretti family's claims that he was merely circling the block in Overbrook looking for parking at the time of his death. A year after the shooting, they claimed they had never been told why Coolbaugh had to fire in a lawsuit against the police department for Ferretti's death.

After prosecutors "examined videos of the incident, interviewed multiple witnesses, and reviewed the investigative reports of relevant city agencies," they found it supported the officer's version of events, Krasner's office said.

Coolbaugh and several other officers responded to the 6300 block of Overbrook Avenue near St. Joseph's University around 1 a.m. for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

"The driver of the vehicle ignored multiple instructions to show their hands and then accelerated towards Officer Coolbaugh," a press release from the DA's office said. "The officer fired his service weapon four times at the suspect, striking him three times on the left side of his body."

Attorneys for the Ferretti family could not immediately be reached for comment.