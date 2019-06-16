At least 2 killed, more than a dozen shot in multiple incidents in Philadelphia this weekend

It was a deadly weekend around Philadelphia as at least two people were killed and more than a dozen shot in multiple shootings across the city.

On Sunday, the Courier Express reported a 24-year-old man was killed after being shot at least 18 times in Northwest Philly.

On Saturday, 10 people were shot in nine separate incidents. The Morning Call reported that the shootings began at 12:50 a.m. on the 400 block of South Street in Queen Village. Two men, 21 and 22, were shot once in the left leg and taken to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.

This is how the other incidents unfolded:

• 1:25 a.m. A 30-year-old man was shot in the left side on North 39th Street in University City, police said. He was in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

• 2:21 a.m. According to police, another 30-year-old man was shot twice during an attempted robbery on the 3000 block of West Clearfield Street in North Philadelphia. He was transported to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

• 4:30 a.m. On the 2700 block of Frankford Avenue in Kensington, a 28-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks. She was taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition, police said.

• 5:12 a.m. In South Philadelphia, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the hand while leaving a party on the 5800 block of Hoffman Street. He was taken to Mercy Philadelphia Hospital, where he was in stable condition, police said.

• 1:30 p.m. In North Philadelphia, 38-year-old April Coleman was shot in the head in the CBM Deli on the 2200 block of Ridge Avenue, police said. She was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital and pronounced dead at 2 p.m.

CBS3 reported that Coleman was apparently shot during an argument between her boyfriend and another man, and she was not the intended target. Mourners left candles outside the deli in tribute to the mother of five. "She’s greatly missed, she was greatly loved," Tanaya Kinard, a friend of Coleman, told the station. "It’s just a sad thing, beautiful person." A police investigation continued on Sunday.

• 3:52 p.m. On the 900 block of 22nd Street, a 20-year-old man was shot once in the lower right leg and a 21-year-old man was shot once in the chest. They were taken to Jefferson Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital, respectively. Police said both were in stable condition.

• 7 p.m. On the 2100 block of Granite St., a man was shot four times while sitting in a vehicle. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was reportedly in critical condition.

A friend of Coleman told CBS3 that something has to change in the city. "She didn’t really deserve that," said Diane Washington. "It’s just really sad, just so much is going on with people. Their anger is so much in their head, it’s just sad."

Nearly 90 percent of the homicides in Philadelphia since January have been committed with guns, about 5 percent higher than in previous years. Last month, Police Commissioner Richard Ross called that statistic "alarming." He said he planned to put more cops on the street this summer.