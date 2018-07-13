Lincoln Drive road closures announced for July weekends

One of Philly’s main arteries to Northwest Philly will be shut down every weekend this July.

A large chunk of Lincoln Drive will be closed to motorists from Ridge to Wissahickon avenues over the last three weekends of July. (Sam Newhouse)

Driving through Philadelphia could be a lot more complicated this July, due to recently announced weekend closures of Lincoln Drive every weekend through the end of July.

The Streets Department recently announced that Lincoln Drive will be closed between Ridge and Wissahickon avenues every weekend in July, from 9 p.m. the Friday before to 6 a.m. the following Monday.

The closures are set to take effect over the last three weekends of July, on the following dates: July 13-16, July 20-23 and July 27-29. During that time motorists can take a detour by going northwest on Ridge and Walnut Lane.

“The weekend closures will allow construction crews to perform drainage improvements and install a new storm sewer along Lincoln Drive,” the Streets Department said in a news release.

Redoing Lincoln Drive

The entire Lincoln Drive Restoration Project is expected to be completed by the end of 2019, the Streets Department said.

The $12 million project, 80 percent funded by the federal government and 20 percent by city funds, set to accomplish numerous goals: milling and resurfaced and the guard rail and median barrier will be replaced along the road.

There will also be pedestrian improvements including new sidewalks and asphalt paths along parts of the road. There will also be new traffic signal masts and arms, and a new sewer at Harvey and Lincoln Drive.

Learn more about the planned renovations at PhiladelphiaStreets.com.