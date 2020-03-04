Lyft reports show how much Philly uses the ride-share company

A new study from Lyft reveals just how much Philly utilizes the ride-share company.

The study revealed that 60 percent of rides start or end in low-income neighborhoods across Philadelphia. This is practically higher than nearly anywhere else in the United States. Although it is not the top city, it certainly ranks higher.

Inquirer.com reports that Buffalo, New York; Cincinnati, Ohio; Lansing, Michigan; and Richmond, Virginia, are the only cities that rank higher than Philly when it comes to servicing low-income areas.

Lyft didn’t go into detail about specific low-income neighborhoods, but they consider areas “low-income” based on federal data.

When it comes to traveling throughout the city, sometimes taking a Lyft makes more sense than driving yourself. The study showed that 61 percent of riders who have access to a personal vehicle use it less because of Lyft. The study shows that 38 percent of Lyft users do not own or lease a car.

As a result of Lyft, 60 percent of riders in Philly are more likely to explore more areas of the city.

Additionally, 39 percent of riders in Philly are more likely to attend community events due to Lyft.

Last year, Lyft launched new initiatives to help improve job and grocery access, and it is believed that could have helped with the city’s rankings, according to Inquirer.com. Lyft also launched a similar program in New York City.

Lyft realizes it’s not the only way to get around the city. In fact, the reports show that 55 percent of Lyft users use the app when public transit is not running. Additionally, 56 percent of users have used Lyft to get to or from public transportation, according to the study.

When it comes to Lyft drivers, 91 percent of them drive 20 hours or less a week with Lyft. 67 percent of drivers work full time in addition to working on Lyft. 95 percent of drivers say that the flexibility of the job is extremely important to them.