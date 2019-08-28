Made in America 2019: road closures, parking, and public transport

Here's your beginner's guide to Made in America. Kevin Mazur for Getty Images

This weekend Jay-Z’s Made in America festival makes its return to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, for the eighth-year straight, welcoming headliners Cardi B and Travis Scott, so Philadelphians may want to plan ahead for some travel disruptions.

Here's how the festival, which takes place on Saturday August 31 and Sunday September 1, will impact public transportation, parking and street closures.

Road Closures

• The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 20th Street extending through Eakins Oval (25th Street)

• Behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art

- Note: The rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be accessible to museum guests via a special route (Fairmount Avenue, to Pennsylvania Avenue, to 25th Street/Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive)

• 21st Street, between Winter and Spring Garden Streets

• 22nd Street, between Race Street and Fairmount Avenue

• 23rd Street, between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Fairmount Avenue

• 24th Street, between Fairmount and Pennsylvania Avenues

• Spring Garden Street Tunnel

• Spring Garden Street Bridge

- Note: The City will make every effort to keep this bridge open during Philadelphia Museum of Art operating hours, but it may be forced to close during periods of heavy pedestrian traffic

• Kelly Drive, between 23rd Street and Fairmount Avenue

• Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, between the Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval

• 2100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, between the Whole Foods store and 21st Street

- Note: The eastern half of the block, from the Whole Foods Market to 20th Street, will remain open to allow access to the store

• I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street

- Note: I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will be open

Additional road closures and parking restrictions may be necessary. Attendees and residents should follow the posted signs and any instructions given by Philly PD.

No Parking

• Pennsylvania Avenue, between 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue (south side of street)

• Winter Street, between 20th and 22nd Streets (both sides of street)

• 20th Street, between Vine and Callowhill Streets (east side of street)

• 21st Street, between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Race Street (both sides of street)

• 22nd Street, between Winter and Spring Garden Streets (both sides of street)

• Park Towne Place, between 22nd and 24th Streets (both sides of street)

• Spring Garden Street, between 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

• Race Street, between 19th and 20th Streets

Public Transportation

SEPTA

SEPTA’s Broad Street and Market Frankford Lines will run on their regular weekend schedule. Race-Vine and City Hall Stations on the Broad Street Line and 15thStreet Station on the Market Frankford Line.

Regional Rails

Regional Rail will have additional late-night service over the weekend from the Jefferson, Suburban and 30th Street stations. For more updates, check out www.septa.org/events. If the concerts run late, service will be held for 20 minutes after the event is over.

Trolley routes

10, 11, 13, 15, 34 and 36 will offer service to and from the festival. Route 15 connects Broad Street and Market Frankford Line service at Girard Avenue.

Bus

SEPTA Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43 and 48 will detour from their regular routes through the Benjamin Franklin Parkway area, starting August 31, 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. September 2.

Rideshare services

All rideshare services will have specified pick up and drop off locations along 2100 block of Spring Garden Street and the 1900 block of Arch Street.