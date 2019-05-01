Main Line Catholic High School music teacher charged with sexual contact with student

A high school teacher at Main Line Catholic school has been charged with having sexual contact with a student, and allegedly provided her and a friend alcohol and brownies laced with marijuana.

Jeremiah Triplett, 30, of Dresher surrendered to authorities to face charges that include institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and endangering the welfare of a child on Wednesday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Triplett was already placed on administrative leave as a teacher at Archbishop Carroll High School in Radnor Township, according to CBS Philly.

On March 26, 2019, the Radnor Police Department received information regarding possible sexual contact between a male teacher at Archbishop Carroll High School and a juvenile female student.

According to Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland, the investigators found that during the school year, Triplett, a music teacher, gave THC laced edibles, including brownies and Nutella crackers, along with gummy bears laced with CBD oil, to two students. Authorities said Triplett brought plastic bags of brownies and shopping bags full of mini-liquor bottles to school, to share with the two juveniles. Triplett also vaped nicotine products with the juveniles, blowing the smoke into one another’s mouths, according to reports. During these instances, the DA’s office said Triplett also kissed the female victim and grabbed her buttocks, telling her he could not wait until she turned 18 years old.

“Jeremiah Triplett used his position of trust and authority as a teacher to prey on students and endangered their health by providing them with THC infused food,” District Attorney Copeland said in a statement.

According to CBS Philly, the high school administration previously issued a letter to the school community, saying: “(A) Music teacher at our school, was recently placed on administrative leave in response to potential concerns regarding his professional conduct. The matter is currently under review.”