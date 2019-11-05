Man arrested for involvement for bar brawl, the same night as South Philly father beaten

Philly PD announced that 31-year-old Peter J. Ricioppo turned himself in on November 4, for his involvement in an aggravated assault that occurred in Cookie Tavern on October 11.

Ricioppo has been charged with criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person in addition to the involvement in an aggravated assault.

On the same night, October 11, 48-year-old Frank Tarantella went out to the bar with friends. The father was beaten until he was unconscious outside of Cookie’s Tavern. As a result of this bar brawl, Tarantella is suffering from severe injuries, which include brain stem damage and more.

Tarantella is currently in a coma.

It has not been made clear if this is the man who caused life-threatening injuries to the beloved resident, Frank Tarantella. However, it is believed that Ricioppo he might be able to help identify who caused the injuries to Tarantella.

Christine Lassiter, Tarantella’s fiancée, is still hopeful that more information will come to light about this tragic incident.

The Citizen’s Crime Commissions is still offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads investigators to the person or people responsible for his injuries.

Additionally, a GoFund Me page was created to help raise funds for medical for Tarantella. The page reads:

Our good friend, Frank Tarantella (Frankie T) was found beaten unconscious outside of Cookie’s Tavern on the corner of Oregon Ave. & Alder St., Friday, October 11. He’s been in the hospital ever since in a coma, suffering from multiple head injuries including a fractured skull and bleeding in the brain. Doctors say Frankie T could possibly have no brain function for up to a year, leaving his family with immense medical bills on top of lost income. We would love for the South Philly Community and beyond to come together to support the Tarantella’s during this difficult time with medical expenses. By donating, you will help eliminate some of the financial stress so they can focus on Frankie T’s condition. You can also help by saying something if you know anything at all. The Citizen’s Crime Commission is offering a $10,000 reward. If you have any information, you’re asked to give them a call at 215-546-TIPS. All Donations go directly to Frank’s brother Michael Tarantella.

The page has raised over $6,000 of $10,000 goal.

If you or someone you know has any information, call the South Detectives at 215-686-3013 or the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.