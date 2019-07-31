Man caught on cam dragging woman in attempted robbery

Police are on the lookout for a man they say dragged a woman across the sidewalk during an attempted armed robbery in North Philadelphia.

Investigators released surveillance video that shows the shocking daylight attack, which occurred around 10:15 a.m. on July 21 around the 1500 block of Susquehanna Avenue.

The video shows a man approaching the 33-year-old victim from behind and trying to snag a backback from her body. The woman resists the attack, and that's when the suspect is seen pulling her to the pavement and dragging her across the ground. He fled when the victim screamed for help.

Now police are seeking the public's help. Anyone with information about the attack is urged to call detectives at 215-686-3093 or 215-686-3094. The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 20 and 30, about 5'10" tall and medium build with a low haircut and a long beard. He wore a white T-shirt and black jeans.