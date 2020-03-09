Man charged with allegedly shooting 4-year-old boy

Monday morning, news broke that a 23-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault and other crimes for allegedly shooting a 4-year-old.

Inquirer.com reports that Jerrod Miner, of West Oak Lane, was arrested on Saturday, at 10:15 p.m.

It was reported that he was arrested after a young boy was shot in a house located within the 5500 block of North Fourth Street.

The 4-year-old victim was shot in the hip, and it was reported that the incident occurred right before 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The boy was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Police told the outlet that they believe that the shooting was an “accidental discharge.” The incident occurred when Miner was inside the house with several people, including children.

Police have not told outlets about what occurred. They also have not provided additional details about how Miner and the victim were connected.

It was reported that Miner did not have an attorney listed in court documents.