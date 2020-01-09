Man dead after shootout with SWAT team

A man fired at Philly PD after barricading himself inside a home. He was killed after a shootout with cops and the SWAT team.

ABC reported that the incident occurred within the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street in Frankford.

After a gunfire exchange, they found the man dead right before 3 p.m.

No other injuries were reported at this time.

Deputy Commissioner Robin Wimberly told outlets that the man was being served an arrest warrant for violating his parole. Officers were at the doors when the man started to shoot at them. More officers arrived to help, which caused the man to shoot from the second-story window.

Six officers fired back at the suspect. It was reported that SWAT officers armed with wapons also arrived on scene and exchanged gunfire with the barricaded man.

Both Warren G. Harding Middle School and Frankford High School were on a "lock-in." The Frankford branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia was also shut down.