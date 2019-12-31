Man gunned down midday a block from the hospital

Tuesday morning, a man was shot feet away from the Temple University Hospital in North Philadelphia.

NBC reports the victim was a 47-year-old man who was shot on right side of his chest and his left arm.

The incident occurred on Germantown Avenue and Tioga Street.

Temple police officers responded to the scene and rushed the victim to the hospital’s trauma unit around 11 a.m. He was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

It was reported there was no weapon recovered at the scene.

The man is Philly’s 354th homicide victim of 2019, according to police stats. News of this gun violence-related death comes within a day of Mayor Kenney announcing Danielle Outlaw will take over as the police commissioner.

Metro reported that more Philadelphians were victims of gun violence in 2019 than any other year within the past decade. Philly police report that, as of December 29, a total of 1,435 people were shot and at least 100 of them were children.

Philly officials have called on state officials to pass tighter gun restrictions or allow the city to make its own laws, but state law currently forbids it.

To help combat the gun violence epidemic, Philly officials held a gun turn-in program earlier this month, which helped take 28 guns off the street.