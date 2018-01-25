Police: Philly man killed mom with hammer, lived with her body for days

The apartment building where a man was allegedly discovered living with his death mother. (Courtesy of Google Maps)

Police recently made a disturbing find while performing a well-being check at a home on the border of East Falls and Germantown.

They discovered the body of a 49-year-old woman, whose body displayed multiple blunt force and stab wounds. Also inside was her 25-year-old son, Malachi Andrew White, who is now charged with murder for allegedly beating her to death with a hammer as well as stabbing her multiple times.

A motive was not immediately reported as to why White allegedly killed his mother, identified as Tammy Blount by 6ABC, but police said he was suffering from mental health issues and had stopped taking his medication.

They believe she was killed on Jan. 22, meaning she had been dead for at least two days before being discovered when police got to the house around 11:08 a.m. on Jan. 24, called by family members concerned that they hadn't heard from her in a few days.



Police did not say if White had been in the home with his mother's body the entire two days.

Managers of the apartment building they lived in on the 5400 block of Wissahickon Avenue said in a statement that had no idea there were any problems between the mother and son.

The management and staff said they observed "nothing that would have indicated any problems within the family or propensity for this family tragedy," they said.