Man ran over mom and two kids while DUI, fled: cops

Suspect ran vehicle on top of 3-year-old girl and fled scene, police say.

Zachary Lauer, 31, is charged with aggravated assault while DUI for allegedly running over a mother and her two young children. (PPD)

A Mayfair man is facing charges for allegedly driving onto the sidewalk and hitting a mother and her two daughter, then fleeing the scene, leaving his car on top of a 3-year-old girl who is now in critical condition with serious burn injuries.

Zachary Lauer, 31, of the 3200 block of Princeton Avenue, allegedly mowed down a 35-year-old mother walking with her two daughters, a 4-year-old and 3-year-old, around 6:46 p.m. on March 6 on the 3200 block of Tyson Avenue, just blocks from his residence.

Lauer was driving south on Rowland Avenue in his 1999 Honda Prelude and allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash when, for unknown reasons, he drove onto the sidewalk.

Police said he struck the family of three who were walking there before crashing into the fence, then exited the vehicle and fled, leaving his vehicle on top of the 3-year-old girl.

All three victims were transported to Aria-Torresdale Hospital. The mother and 4-year-old had "minor scrapes and burns" and were listed in stable condition.

No further information about the 3-year-old's medical condition was immediately available.

Lauer now faces charges of aggravated assault while DUI, recklessly endangering the welfare of children and related offenses, police said.