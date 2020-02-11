Man shoots and kills brother and father

A 62-year-old man shot and killed both his father and brother.

Police report that both of the victims were staying with the offender after attending a funeral for another relative.

The offender’s father was 83-years-old, and the brother was 59-years-old.

On Tuesday, at 12:46 a.m., police responded to a call about a “person with a gun.”

The incident took place within the 2000 block of E. Walnut Lane.

Police told outlets when they arrived on the scene, they were directed to a basement bedroom, where they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police Capt. Lee Strollo told NBC that the offender was found sitting in a chair.

Police report that a medic pronounced both of the men dead at 1:03 a.m.

Police reported that the offender called 911 to report that he shot both his brother and father. He was placed in custody and transported to Homicide.

Police have not released the victim’ names at this time since they are in the process of notifying family.

NBC also reported that investigators are looking for a motive.

“We don’t know if there is mental illness involved or some kind of argument,” Strollo told NBC.