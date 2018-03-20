Missing St. Joe's student's body found in Bermuda

Authorities have not ruled out foul play in the death of Rugby player Mark Dombroski.

Authorities in Bermuda have confirmed that they discovered the body of a St. Joseph's University student reported missing on Sunday.

Mark Dombroski, 19, was visiting the island for a rugby tournament and was last seen around 1 a.m. on Sunday. Security footage reportedly captured Dombroski leaving a bar, where he was gathered with friends.

Authorities have not ruled out foul play, but no specific, suspicious circumstances have yet been reported.

“Foul play is not ruled out right now,” Bermuda Police Service acting assistant commissioner James Howard told reporters after Dombroski's body was discovered. “The forensic officers are there. They're assessing the scene, assessing the body. And we will provide an update to you at some point.”

St. Joe's released a statement on Dombroski's death, saying "We extend our deepest sympathies to the Dombroski family along with Mark's teammates, classmates and friends...The circumstances of Mark's death are still under investigation by BPS [Bermuda Police Services.] During this difficult time, we ask for your understanding and that you respect the privacy of Mark's family and friends."

His family even traveled to the British island territory, and his mother Lisa Dombroski said closed-circuit cameras caught Dombroski leaving his group of friends early, and possibly suffering from some pain due to an injury sustained on his left shoulder during a prior sports game.

"His state of mind was probably just that he wasn't feeling great, his shoulder was hurting, he wasn't in a celebratory sort of mood, he wanted to get back," she said while police were still searching for her son. "We love our son, we cherish our son, we want our son back."

Dombroski's body was discovered in an area called the Arboretum, near where some of the rugby games had been played, near Fort Prospect, Bermuda police reported.

Friends remembered him as an outgoing and friendly person who had been actively involved in Media Little League and the local Nativity BVM community.

“Terribly saddened by the loss of our teammate Mark Dombroski ('21) who was our friend, our teammate, and our brother,” the Rugby team wrote on its Facebook page. “A true champion of the game. Our sincere condolences to the Dombroski family and friends.”