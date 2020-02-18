Second-grader died from flu-related complications

The CDC reports that some common symptoms of the flu are: “fever or feeling feverish/chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue (tiredness), some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults."

Marple Newtown School District has issued a warning after a student died from flu-related complications on Sunday.

ABC reports that the school district sent a note out, making parents, teachers and other students aware of Matthew Wzorek’s passing.

ABC reports that the note read, “It is with deep sadness that I share the loss of one of our students, Matthew Wzorek, who attended 2nd grade at Worrall Elementary School.”

The note continued, “Matthew was known to have a happy smile and kind heart in class. He loved being with his friends and was always willing to offer assistance to his teachers and peers. To say that he will be missed is an enormous understatement.”

Superintendent Tina Kane shared the news that Wzorek’s teacher is also being treated for the flu and is out of school for the week.

Kane also urged parents and guardians to be cautious since Influenza B—what Wzorek had and the teacher has—is airborne.

ABC reports that Kane penned an update to parents Monday night, telling them that, “In all likelihood, all of the students in this second-grade classroom have been exposed to the Influenza B virus. Furthermore, it is probable that other students or staff members in Worrall have been exposed to the virus. Quite frankly, since the virus is airborne, the entire district should be on high alert for signs and symptoms of the flu.”

According to the CDC, “People with flu are most contagious in the first 3 to 4 days after their illness begins. Some otherwise healthy adults may be able to infect others beginning 1 day before symptoms develop and up to 5 to 7 days after becoming sick. Some people, especially young children and people with weakened immune systems might be able to infect others for an even longer time.”

The CDC noted that not everyone who has the flu will have a fever.

The easiest way to avoid the flu is by getting a flu shot, according to the CDC.