Philadelphia teens hospitalized after eating possibly tainted treats

Three seventh grade girls were taken to the hospital Monday morning after eating Rice Krispies Treats that were possibly laced with an unknown substance.

Police were called to Martha Washington Elementary School just before 11 a.m. Monday after a 13-year-old girl reported feeling lethargic after eating the treats, the AP reported. She was reportedly in stable condition after being transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Two other girls, aged 12 and 13, were also taken to the hospital in connection to the incident, and were listed in stable condition.

It's not clear what the treats may have been laced with, but police are reportedly looking into it.

“Once we found out about this incident, we notified School District of Philadelphia Police and were in communication with the paramedics and the hospital. A full investigation of this incident is ongoing,” the school said in a letter, according to CBS.