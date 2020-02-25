Apply to be on Mayor’s Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs Commission

The Mayor’s Office of Public Engagement announced that starting Tuesday, they will start accepting applications for the new Mayor’s Commission on Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs. News of these applications comes within a day of the Supreme Court hearing a dispute over the Catholic Social Services, a Philly Catholic agency, that refuses to place foster kids with same-sex couples because of religious reasons.

A release states that the advisory commission will have 21 leaders and representatives from different faith traditions from around the city.

It will focus on having the city government collaborate with faith communities.

“We recognize that religious institutions and faith-based organizations are invaluable partners to the City as we seek to positively impact the lives of all residents,” Reverend Naomi Washington-Leapheart, Director for Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs said in a release.

A release states that Washington-Leapheart was hired by the Mayor’s Office of Public Engagement in October 2019. Washington-Leapheart was hired as the Director for Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs. Her role is to engage faith communities about the issues facing them.

The application for the role is available online and the office will be accepting submissions until April 1, 2020.

It was reported that the chosen commissioners will serve a two-year term and might be re-appointed by the Mayor for longer durations.

Washington-Leapheart added, “The new Mayor’s Commission on Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs will provide critical guidance to city government so that, as the Administration moves forward with our second-term priorities, our work can be even more effective. I’m excited to receive applications and welcome our new Commission members later this spring.”

A release states the applicants interested in the role of Mayor’s Commission of Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs should be:

—Deeply and actively connected to a congregation or faith-based organization in Philadelphia.

—Have experience and interest in interfaith collaborative work.

—Have innovative ideas about how to create strategic opportunities for engagement and relationship-building between city government and faith communities.