McNabb suspended from ESPN over sexual harassment lawsuit

Former Eagles QB Donovan McNabb, left, is among those accused by a former NFL stylist of sexual harassment. (Getty Images/Provided)

It hasn’t been a good week for Eagles quarterbacks.

A day after it was announced that the team’s QB Carson Wentz will be out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL as he clinched the NFC East, former QB Donovan McNabb was suspended from his job at ESPN after being implicated in a sexual harassment scandal involving one woman and at least four other players.

Jami Cantor, an NFL Network wardrobe stylist from 2006 to 2016, alleged in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed on Monday that while employed by the NFL, she was sexually harassed by McNabb, as well as fellow athletes Heath Evans, Ike Taylor, Marshall Faulk and Warren Sapp.

Currently working as an on-air NFL pundit for ESPN, McNabb had one of the most decorated careers of any Eagles quarterback. He was the last (and second-ever) Philadelphia QB to lead Philadelphia to a Super Bowl and has been a frequent visitor to this year's 11-2 squad. In 2015, he was arrested in Arizona for a DUI and was sentenced to 18 days in jail.

Cantor accused several NFL players and other employees of making lewd comments and groping her while she worked at the NFL Network Studio in Culver City, California.

She claims McNabb sent her “sexually inappropriate comments via text message,” including asking if she was a “squirter,” saying she “looked like the kind of girl that squirted when getting f—ed,” “c–m to dinner with me” and “why don’t you c–m over after work,” according to the lawsuit.

Faulk allegedly asked her about her sex life and is also accused of fondling her breasts and groping her behind and allegedly inviting her into a hotel room where he began “stroking and pulling out his genitals in front of her, pointing to his crotch and asking Plaintiff, ‘when are you gonna get on this already?'” according to the lawsuit.

Evans, a former Patriot, allegedly sent nude photos of himself and propositioned her multiple times. Former 49er Davis allegedly groped and rubbed Cantor and made multiple lewd comments.

Former Steeler Taylor allegedly sent photos of himself and a video of himself masturbating in the shower.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Sapp, who was fired in 2015 after allegedly soliciting a prostitute, allegedly entered a bathroom Cantor was inside preparing a wardrobe and urinated in front of her, with the comment, “Sorry mama, but your office shouldn’t be our sh–tter,” according to the suit. She also claimed Sapp gave her sex toys for Christmas three years in a row and showed her nude pictures of women he said he slept with.

This sexual harassment lawsuit follows a previous wrongful termination lawsuit Cantor filed in October. Cantor says she was fired in 2016 “with no prior warning” for allegedly stealing clothing from a player, a charge she denies in the lawsuit.