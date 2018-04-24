Meek Mill to be freed per court order

Meek Mill is free.

Five months into a two-to-four-year sentence imposed on probation violations, Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, real name Robert Williams, was ordered released on unsecured bail by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

In a statement, Meek thanked supporters, the Supreme Court, and his lawyers for their work in support of his bids to be released.

"While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive," Meek said in the statement. "To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice – not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct. Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career."

Comedian Kevin Hart had just visited Mill, who is incarcerated at the State Correctional Institution in Graterford, and decried the conditions, when the surprise announcement was released. Hart and 76ers owner Michael Rubin said on Instagram they were driving back from the prison, and turned around to pick him up.

"@meekmill is FREE!!! Just left visiting Meek with @kevinhart4real and I’m on the way back to pick him up as we speak!" Rubin said in an Instagram post.

While Meek had not officially been released immediately on Tuesday, he was expected to be free shortly, and even possibly able to attend tonight's Sixers game against the Miami Heat.

Meek Mill was ordered to remain incarcerated by Judge Genece Brinkley on April 16, but at that hearing, the judge granted a defense motion for a retrial on the original charges his probation was based on. He was granted another hearing in June. But the Supreme Court's order supersedes to release Meek supersedes the authority of the lower court.