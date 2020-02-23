Meet the new Phillie Phanatic

On Sunday, fans got to see the makeover of their beloved Phillie Phanatic.

The Phanatic debuted their new look in Clearwater, Florida, during Phillies’ spring training home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Inquirer.com reports.

The Phanatic’s handler said he has bushier eyebrows, flightless feathers, powder-blue tail feathers, a larger tail and a larger behind. The mascot is looking a little more bird-like than before.

Tom Burgoyne, the man behind Phanatic and "Phanatic’s best friend," spoke with Inquirer about the makeover, saying, “He’s still the same old Phanatic, just with a little more sashay in him.”

The Philadelphia Phillies shared a tweet about the updated outfit, and they said, “He has evolved, but clearly hasn’t matured.”

He told Inquirer that he was inspired to update the Phanatic by Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. After all, Phanatic hails from Galapagos Islands.

“The species that survives is the one that adapts to change, and Darwin was right, who knew,” Burgoyne told Inquirer.

Some of the Phanatic changes include longer arms —inspired by the flightless Galapagos penguin. The power-blue tail is an ode to a “very important color in Phillies history.”

The mascot also has new socks, which are blue with a red stripe, which is a homage to the 1948 uniform, as worn by Phillies Hall of Fame outfielder Richie Ashburn. The red shoes also feature a liberty bell design, which is a tribute to the City of Brotherly Love.

In addition to those changes, they also added a few inches onto the Phanatic backside. It was reported that there is no symbolism or evolutionary reason for that: Burgoyne just thought it was funny.

Despite the makeover, there is still a legal battle between the Phillies team and two New York-based puppet artists over the rights to Phanatic.

There has been a lawsuit filed in New York federal court about the Phanatic. It was reported that June 15 is the expiration of the copyright agreement between the Phillies and the mascot’s creators.