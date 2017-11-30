Memorial ride planned for slain biker

The woman who was killed after being struck by a trash truck in Center City on Tuesday morning will be memorialized by cyclists this weekend, as new details emerge about her life.

Emily Fredricks, 24, was an aspiring pastry chef who worked at Le Chéri in Rittenhouse Square. Family members in her hometown of East Brunswick, New Jersey, grieving for Fredricks told the Inquirer they hoped her death would not be in vain.

Fredricks was hit when a privately owned trash truck turned right on 11th Street off of Spruce, where they were both traveling — her in a bike lane.

The driver stopped after the crash, is cooperating with investigators and has not been identified.

Spruce Street has 10-foot-wide bike lanes in Center City. But bicycle advocates say the painted lane was faded away near the intersection where Fredricks was hit. City officials say the bike lane was due to be restriped next month.

But bike advocates have demanded permanent safety cones installed to protect the bike lane on Spruce Street. A day after the crash, 100 supporters formed a human barrier on Spruce to protect the bike lane from 11th to 13th streets.

Memorial ride

Fredricks is the third cyclist to die in Philly in 2017.

A ride in her memory is set for Dec. 3 at 11:30 a.m., beginning at the Art Museum steps.

"For the third time this year, we remember a life tragically lost while cycling," organizers wrote. "We could all be Emily Fredricks. We could all be the next John Doe or Jane Roe. Let's remember them."