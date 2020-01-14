METRO Philadelphia Seeks Local Editor

Earlier this month, Schneps Media, a leader in local news coverage in the New York area and publisher of amNewYork, acquired Metro Philadelphia and Metro New York, merging the two New York papers to create amNewYork Metro. In Philadelphia, we are in the process of revamping Metro by implementing Schneps’ commitment to local news coverage in service of our readership.

We are seeking a dynamic editor with a minimum of five years’ experience—preferably acquired in Philadelphia—to help us achieve our vision of producing vital news coverage for this historic city. Both digital and print experience is essential, as is a passion for community journalism and engagement.

The ideal candidate should be able to work independently and with a team, foster relationships with local government, police precincts and decision-makers. Hyper-local knowledge of Philadelphia neighborhoods and areas of public interest are key, as is the ability to cover breaking news with speed and accuracy.

If this profile fits your background, please send your resume, along with five writing samples and any social media handles you may have to twells@schnepsmedia.com. The position is full-time and available immediately. We very much look forward to reviewing applications as we continue to grow our vibrant team in the City of Brotherly Love.