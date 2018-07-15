Philadelphia man charged with killing 6-year-old stepson

The 39-year-old man was charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

Philly resident Michael Williams has been charged in the murder of his 6-year-old stepson Travon Register.

Williams, 39, is accused of killing the young boy inside the Southwest Philadelphia home he shared with Travon and his mother on Thursday evening. The boy's mother was said to be at work at the time of his death.

According to authorities, Williams told police his stepson Travon had been playing outside that evening around 4:45 p.m. when he came in the house and slipped on the family’s kitchen floor. Williams told police the boy had injured his head. Williams then had the boy go and lay down in one of the bedrooms to rest.

Following the boy's fall, Williams told police he went outside to smoke a cigarette. When he came back into the house, he discovered his stepson was having trouble breathing. He then moved the 6-year-old to another bedroom where he left him so he could go back downstairs.

Williams then told police that when he checked on his stepson again roughly some 40-minutes later the boy was no longer breathing and was unresponsive. Williams called 911 around 7:20 p.m. that night making the Philadelphia Police question why he took so long to react.

By the time the paramedics arrived on the scene, 6-year-old Travon was pronounced dead.

Mom speaks out on death of Travon Register

Williams was taken into custody and charged on Friday night with the murder of the young boy as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

Travon Register’s mother has since spoken to 6 ABC about the devasting death of her 6-year-old son and her husband's arrest.

“As a mom, you shouldn't have to go through this. I was out at work to keep a roof and food over our head and I wasn't paying attention to little stuff," she said.

Local residents and the family of Travon held a vigil this past Friday night to both remember and mourn the loss of the young boy. Police believe Travon died from blunt force trauma to the head. The investigation into his death is still ongoing.