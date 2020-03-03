Middle-aged man solicits sex from teenage girl

Pennsylvania State Police report that a 41-year-old white man is facing charges from trying to solicit a teen girl for sex via Snapchat.

The man has been identified as Kevin Stopford.

ABC reports that Stopford is facing a slew of charges, which include: Criminal Attempt of Sexual Abuse of Children, Criminal Attempt Indecent Assault, Criminal Attempt of Statutory Rape, unlawful contact with a Minor, Corruption of Minors, and more.

On Feb. 24, police in Avondale became aware that Stopford was communicating with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. State police got in contact with the victim and assumed the child's identity on Snapchat, ABC reports.

Stopford continued to ask the child for sexual acts. The police set up a meeting on Feb. 26.

ABC reports that Stopford traveled to the Nottingham Inn to meet the teen, and he was taken into custody by troopers.

State police reported that throughout their investigation, they have determined that there have been additional victims.

"There is reason to believe that there are more victims still to be identified," police told ABC.

If you or anyone you know has any information about this, you are urged to call PSP Avondale at 610-268-2022.