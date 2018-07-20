Protests planned as Mike Pence visits Philly

Mike Pence will draw protests to Center City during his visit to campaign in Philadelphia.

President Donald Trump's right-hand man, vice president Mike Pence, will be in Philadelphia next week to support the campaign of GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Lou Barletta. In heavily progressive Philadelphia, that means it is time for a protest.

A protest of Pence's campaign event at the Union League Club in Center City are planned to gather from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the South Plaza of City Hall by the Octavius Catto statue, just a few blocks north of the club, on Monday, June 23.

Barletta, a U.S. Representative from Pennsylvania's 11th District, has gotten strong support already from Trump for his campaign to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. But Casey is reported to have stronger name recognition among voters, along with some $10 million in his campaign fund, compared to around $1.3 million for Barletta. But protest organizers are still steaming mad.

"While they try to raise big dollars inside, we need to turn out in big numbers outside to send them a message — it’s time for Pence and Barletta to go!" said organizers from various Democratic Party-affiliated groups organizing the event, including Indivisible Philly and Tuesdays with Toomey.

Mike Pence Netting Big Bucks

Donors are reportedly being asked to pay $1,000 to $10,000 per ticket to get in Pence's event, WHYY reported. Barletta is expected to raise some $300,000 to $400,000 at the Union League event.

After supporting Barletta's campaign, Pence will be traveling a few blocks over to the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown for a 1:45 p.m. talk before the "America's First Policies" group about Trump's tax cut plan.

Pence was last in Philadelphia in June to support the campaign of GOP candidate for governor Scott Wagner during an event also held at the Union League. Massive protests on Broad caused traffic jam for blocks around.