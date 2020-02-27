Mom arrested by ICE outside school facing deportation

Earlier this month, a mother was arrested by ICE after dropping her child off at a South Philly school. The woman was released for “humanitarian reasons,” but was told she needs to leave the country within 45 days.

Inquirer.com reports that ICE confirmed on Wednesday that Verónica del Carmen Lara Márquez was under monitoring after she was arrested on Feb. 11. She had been given 45 days to leave the country.

ICE told Inquirer.com that they are carrying out the immigration judge’s 2012 order.

It is not clear this time why Lara Márquez, 32, is being targeted, all these years later.

Lara Márquez told Inqurier.com that she is three months pregnant. ICE would not say if the pregnancy would affect the deportation.

She also said she left El Salvador in 2011 and has lived peacefully in Philly since. She told Inquirer.com that she was unaware of the deportation order.

Philly immigration attorney Ricky Palladino told Inquirer.com that the lack of information regarding the incident is nothing new. He told the outlet he receives calls about situations like this often.

Lara Márquez said that she’s never had interactions with law enforcement prior to this incident. She explained that she is worried and confused about the whole situation.

She told Inquirer.com that she is not sure why ICE is saying she is from Honduras. This was one of many inaccuracies, she told the outlet.

She also made it clear that she has not been provided with any written order outlining the instructions about her deportation. All she has is a Post-it note case from a specialist assigned to monitor her. The note mentions something about a direct flight with no layovers.

It was reported she was released from her arrest because of her daughter.

ICE agents report that she was put in their Intensive Supervision Appearance Program.

A case specialist with BI Incorporated, a company that works on contracts with ICE, has visited the home and took notes about the family.

Originally, it was conveyed to Lara Márquez that deportation is a long process, but this information has been undercut by the 45-day deadline.

Palladino told Inqurier.com that U.S. Customs and Border Protection processes and releases people caught in the states with instructions stating they will have a later court date, but a lot of time, mailing addresses are outdated. Court notices can be sent to the old addresses, and if someone does not show up for a hearing, a judge can order a deportation order.

It has been reported that the order is final.

ICE told Inquirer.com that they are investigating the matter further, but the records are based on the information that Lara Márquez provided when she crossed the border.