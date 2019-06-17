More storms likely for Philly area

Rain is expected for the middle of this week.

The wild weather that has hammered the Philadelphia area is about to continue as more turbulence is expected this week.

There are several severe storm warnings advised throughout the next few days. Heavy rains are expected for Tuesday, and the volatile conditions will linger until Thursday.

In between storms, the days will be hot and humid.

The National Weather Service predicts showers and thunderstorms likely after 8 a.m. with a high near 84.

Wednesday could bring a quarter of an inch of rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 and variable winds.

The same forecast will hold into Wednesday night with precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday will offer a chance of showers early, then showers "likely" and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Philly can expect lots of clouds, and a high near 84.

Thankfully, Friday looks like the beginning of the end for this batch of bad weather, with a partly sunny day in store and a high near 83.

The weekend should be sunny and warm, so hang in there.

Mother Nature has been dumping on the Philly area since May. High winds and rain have been a regular experience for the region for the past few months, with no long-term end in sight. According to Weather.gov, flooding may become more of a problem with time across the area should repeated rounds of storms affect the area.