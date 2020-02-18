Mother and daughter plead not guilty for killing 5 relatives

A mother and her daughter were charged with killing five of their relatives. The victims included three children and two adults.

The duo appeared at the Common Pleas Court in Doylestown on Tuesday.

Shana Decree, 46, and Dominique Decree, 20, are each facing five counts of homicide and one of conspiracy. In court, they affirmed their not-guilty pleas to charges of conspiracy and first-degree murder.

Outlets reported that the pair hardly spoke in court Tuesday; only responding to the judge’s questions about the pleas and charges.

Outlets on the scene reported that sounds of crying came from the defendant’s table.

The mother and daughter waived their preliminary hearings, which were supposed to take place in April.

Buckscountycouriertimes.com reports that their formal arraignments have been delayed quite a few times. Court records show that multiple motions were filed by Dominique Decree’s attorneys; however, they are sealed.

It was reported that family member’s bodies were found in a “trashed” apartment in Morrisville last year, according to officials.

The victims included Shana’s children, Damon Decree Jr., 13; and Naa’Irah Smith, 25, of Morrisville. Shana Decree’s sister, Jamilla Campbell, of Trenton and Campbell’s twin daughters, Imani and Erika Allen, 9.

The Bucks County coroner’s office said in March that Damon Decree Jr, Naa’Irah Smith and the twins were suffocated. It was reported that Campbell was strangled.

Court papers report that they discovered the scene after a child welfare officer arrived to visit. The visit was unannounced. The officer was let into the building by someone working there.

Police report that Shana and Dominique Decree were “disoriented” when discovered inside the apartment. It was reported that the furniture was turned over, glass was lying around and the drywall was cracked.

Police originally found four bodies and discovered the fifth under another that was next to a bed in the apartment.

Police and prosecutors have not provided outlets with a motive and have until March 20 to determine if they want to seek the death penalty.

A trial is set for June 8.