Mother, daughter charged with slaying five family members in Bucks County

Mother Dominique Decree and daughter Shana Decree, of Bucks County, are accused of killing five family members who they told police "wanted to die." (Courtesy of Bucks County DA)

Pennsylvania officials on Tuesday charged a 45-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter with murdering five family members whose bodies were discovered in an apartment outside Philadelphia, prosecutors announced.

Three children were among the victims found dead on Monday at the apartment in Morrisville, a borough about 30 miles northeast of downtown Philadelphia, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters.

"This is a terrible tragedy," Weintraub said overnight at a news conference outside the apartment building. "We just spoke to the family of all five of the deceased and they're all heartbroken."

Shana Decree, 45, was arraigned in state criminal court early on Tuesday, according to court records.

She faces five counts of criminal homicide and one count of criminal conspiracy in the deaths of her daughter, Naa'Irah Smith, 25; her son, Damon Decree, 13; her sister, Jamilla Campbell, 42; and Campbell's twin daughters, Imani and Erika Allen, each 9 years old, Weintraub said.

Shana Decree was held without bail and did not enter a plea during the hearing, according to court records.

It was not immediately clear if she has obtained an attorney.

Dominique Decree, 19, a daughter of Shana, was also arrested in the deaths of the family members and faces the same criminal charges as her mother, Weintraub said.

Weintraub declined to immediately say how the five victims died or what the motive was for the killings.

Authorities were looking for a 17-year-old son of Jamilla Campbell, but he was not considered a suspect in the killings, the district attorney said.

Worst murder in Bucks County history?

The murders were apparently discovered by chance, after workers from Bucks County Children and Youth went to the family's home in unit S-7 of the Robert Morris Apartments on the 200 block of W. Bridge St. for an "unannounced visit," according to the criminal complaint.

After the worker received no answer during her first visit on Saturday, they left a card – and returning on Monday, found the card untouched in the door, so they contacted an apartment maintenance worker to help them gain access to the property.

At 4:16, the worker called 911 to report finding the apartment in disarray and two disoriented women in bed, later identified as Shana and Dominique Decree. The women were transported to a hospital.

Police found the apartment filled with overturned furniture and broken glass. Inside one bedroom, they found five bodies around the room – one female under the bed, one male on top of the bed with his foot sticking through a wall into the next room, one child seated against the bed, the other two lying on the floor.

At the hospital, the mother and daughter first pinned the blame on the boyfriend of Jamilla Campbell, saying he killed everybody. But later, mother Shana "told police that everyone at the apartment, including the 9-year-old and 13-year-old, wanted to die," the criminal complaint states. "Shana advised that all, including the children, were talking about suicide."

Shana and Dominique then took blame for all the homicides, saying they killed all the family members, choking some of them to death, and that victim Jamilla Campbell choked one of the children to death before Dominique killed Jamilla, according to the Bucks County DA's criminal complaint.

Shana and Dominique reportedly also planned to kill themselves, but for unknown reasons failed to do so.

Bucks County prosecutors said it may take weeks to confirm the causes of death for the various victims.

The case is the grisliest in Bucks County since the quadruple homicide of four men. All were allegedly lured to the home of Cosmo DiNardo to purchase marijuana where he murdered them due to a personal feud with the victims, later hiding the bodies with the aid of cousin Sean Kratz. DiNardo pleaded guilty and got four sentences of life in prison.

Additional reporting by Sam Newhouse