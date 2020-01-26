Mummers make changes or else, Kenney threatens in letter

Happier Days for the Mummers parade as members of the South Philadelphia String Band perform during the 2011 event on January 1, 2011 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Thousands of people gather for the festivities, which have been around for over 100 years, and were this year beset by racial controversy.

Mayor Kenney threatens if mummers don’t make changes, the parade might be replaced by a New Year’s Day parade.

ABC reports that Kenney sent a letter to the Mummers divisions requesting a meeting with them. A mayor’s spokesperson told ABC that a meeting has not been set yet.

In the letter, Kenney wrote about how the Mummers could be in jeopardy due to a blackface incident that happened during the parade this year.

Part of the letter from Kenney addressing the mummers read, “The future of the parade is in jeopardy if Mummers leadership does not make immediate changes to better control the parade and organize yourselves. To be specific: I will explore options such as hosting the City’s own New Year’s Day Parade or changing the City’s policies regarding informal cost forgiveness applicable to cultural parades.”

This year’s incident involved members of the Froggy Carr group wearing blackface, throughout the parade.

NBC spoke with one of the Froggy Carr Mummers in blackface, and he defended his actions to the outlet, claiming that he didn’t view blackface as racist.

An attorney for the Mummers told NBC that two members in blackface snuck through the security checkpoint and have been identified and barred from marching again. However, that didn’t stop Mayor Kenney from expressing larger-scale concerns.

Within the letter, Kenney acknowledged that the Mummer’s leadership has tried to curb bad behavior but needs to make more changes moving forward, “It is therefore critical that you take decisive steps to end this behavior for good. If you fail to make these necessary changes, the parade will forever be known for hatred and bigotry, not the hard-work, dedication, and celebration that I once enjoyed as a participant,” Kenney said.

The Mummers' attorney George Badey released a statement in response that reads, “Dialogue is crucial to understanding, and we look forward to working cooperatively with the city. We want to see the recommendations that the city will suggest, and to make this uniquely Philadelphian tradition better than ever in the years to come.”

CBS reported that the letter comes as Philadelphia City Council, announced new legislation that would actually penalize citizens for racially insensitive conduct in public places.

Councilwoman Cindy Bass introduced the bill and told CBS that, “We would not like to support such programs that are gonna be really disrespectful, racist and just hurtful towards the citizens of the city of Philadelphia.”

If the new law is passed, it could cost violators a $75 fine, and at least a five-year suspension from marching in the public parade, according to CBS.

The legislation reads that, “No person shall, with the specific intent to intimidate or threaten another person, or with the specific intent to hide one’s identity during the commission of lawful activity wear a mask, blackface, hood or other device or means of hiding, concealing, or covering any portion of the face [for the purpose of concealing their identity] on public property or private property in this City without the express written permission of the owner or occupier of the property.”

The law could pass as soon as March.