Naked man runs wild vandalizing cars in North Philly

Philly cops used a Taser to subdue a man who allegedly ran through the streets of North Philadelphia, leaving a trail of vandalized cars Monday night.

The bizarre event unfolded at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the area is 2300 block of Tremont Street, where police responded to a report of an armed person. But when they arrived on scene, they instead found a naked man who had allegedly been smashing out car windows and breaking into the vehicles.

Officers asked the naked man to lay down, but the suspect ignored their commands. That's when cops Tased him.

Officials also brought the man to Nazareth Hospital, and he treated for cuts on his hands. The man was allegedly under the influence on drugs during the incident. During his rampage, he shattered and smashed windshields, knocked off side mirrors, and broke car windows.

ABC reports that a witness left notes on the cars and one read, “A naked man, probably on drugs- did this to your car last night about 9:30. Call the police for a report.”

No officers were injured during the incident. This investigation is ongoing. At this time, the suspect’s name has not been released to media.