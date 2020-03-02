National Museum of American Jewish History filed for bankruptcy

The National Museum of American Jewish History has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Inquirer.com reported the news Monday morning.

The papers filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Philadelphia said that museum owed over $30 million to bondholders. The museum also owed about $500,000 to unsecured creditors.

It was reported that Bridgehampton National Bank on Long Island has $16.4 million in the museum’s debt. It also had the donors and lenders who back the museum’s mall construction when the building was completed in 2010, which holds $14 million.

“Our museum, since it’s been open, has been lugging around over $30 million of debt, and it is a weight on our shoulders that we have to get rid of,” Phil Darivoff, chair of the museum’s board of trustees told Inquirer.com.

Darivoff added that, “It affects the way donors look at us. It affects our confidence in our future. And frankly, the debt service is too big a burden for us.”

It was reported that museum officials said that bankruptcy proceedings will not impact staffing or operations.

The National Museum of American Jewish History is not the first Philadelphia museum to recently file for bankruptcy; The Please Touch Museum did so in 2015. They owed $60 million of construction debt for its renovations at Memorial Hall in Fairmount Park., according to Inquirer.com.

A year later, the museum exited bankruptcy, reduced debt and refocused its mission.