SEPTA to roll out its new transit map

SEPTA hopes to make traveling a little easier with its newly redesigned transit map.

The new SEPTA map is expected to roll out within the next two weeks according to, Inquirier.com. The redesigned map utilizes color and the thickness of lines to help riders get a sense of how frequently trains, trolleys and buses run on those specific routes.

Not only is SEPTA redoing its original map, but it is also creating a new 15-minute transit map that will show lines that run every 15 minutes Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Each time frame for the buses is assigned a color, magenta-colored lines are for routes that come every 15 minutes or less. Blue routes come every half hour or less, and the grey lines come every 60 minutes or less.

SEPTA 15-min transit map

(Click map to see hi-res version)

SEPTA sent out a draft of this map earlier this year, asking riders for feedback about the new design. Over 60 percent of riders found the map easier to read, and over 42 percent of riders said after seeing this map, they are more inclined to travel on SEPTA.

The study shared feedback from participants within the study and was met with mostly positive feedback and some constructive criticism. Some riders were thrilled and shared in the report that, “There was no easy way for casual riders to know which routes ran frequently before this map was presented. This is a welcome and much needed addition to the SEPTA wayfinding toolbox. I think the brochure nailed it - bus routes that can be treated as a subway/rapid transit route (don’t need to consult a timetable, just show up and wait) are attractive to all riders, and I’m glad SEPTA is beginning to focus on that.”

SEPTA full frequency transit map

(Click map for hi-res version)

According to reports done by SEPTA, the agency has seen a drop in ridership numbers. Transit officials hope the new map, along with other improvements, will help bring the numbers back up.

These new maps are expected to be available in over 100 locations at a variety of transit stops.