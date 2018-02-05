Schools closed, cancellations roll in for Eagles parade

The Eagles parade on Thursday could attract millions of fans to Philadelphia. Here's what's closing to accommodate for the crowds.

Ahead of the Eagles victory parade through Philadelphia scheduled for Feb. 8, schools and several other city institutions are already planning to close their doors to avoid massive crowds that day.

Whether due to a belief that most people in the Philadelphia area will be dropping everything to join the celebration and partying all night long, or out of a genuinely altruistic desire on the part of educators and employers to let their fans partake in the parade, many organizations are deciding its wisest to close their doors entirely.

That was the case for School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite.

“The excitement of the Eagles first Super Bowl victory is a once in a lifetime event,” Hite said in a statement announcing that all School District of Philadelphia schools and administrative offices would be closed. “For this reason we have decided to give our students, teachers and their families the chance to witness history.”

Philadelphia City Council president Darrell Clarke also announced that Thursday’s City Council session will be canceled that day.

“I have never in my life been so excited to cancel a work meeting,” Clarke said in a statement. “The Philadelphia Eagles’ historic victory last night was richly earned and deserved by players, team employees, and fans. … On Thursday, the city of Philadelphia is going to throw the greatest Super Bowl parade ever. Thanks again, Eagles. Can’t wait to meet you on Broad Street!”

Below see a list of the agencies and organizations that will be closed on Thursday.

-School District of Philadelphia schools and administrative offices and parochial schools will be closed.

-Philadelphia City Council will be cancel its weekly public meeting on Thursdaymorning.

-Pathway to Pardons, a community event planned at the Community College of Philadelphia on Feb. 8 by Lieutenant Governor Stack and State Senator Larry Farnese, has been canceled and will be rescheduled.

Check MetroPhilly.us for updates as more cancellations roll in.