Ahead of the Eagles-Pats Super Bowl, this year Wing Bowl lived up to the big game in scope.

Contestant Moe Train struggles to swallow wings during the last round.

Contestant Tiger Wings and Things grows tired during the last round of wing eating.

Molly Schuyler celebrates her world record of eating 501 wings in 30 minutes.

Molly Schuyler smiles as she accepts her crown of victory for breaking a record of eating 501 wings in 30 minutes.

Molly Schuyler eats wings during the final round as her team of support encourages her.

Contestant Moe Train smiles after finishing the final round of eating wings. Confetti sticks to his beard in buffalo sauce.

Contestant Notorious B.O.B. cleans wing left-overs out of his teeth after the final round as confetti falls from the ceiling to congratulate champion Molly Schuyler.

Over 10,000 chicken wings were made for Wing Bowl 26.

On Friday, February 2, contestants of the 26th annual Wing Bowl held at the Wells Fargo Center dug into wings starting at 6 a.m.

The event is presented by Steven Singer Jewelers and the contestant who eats the most wings receives a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, a custom Wing Bowl ring from Steven Singer, and $5,000.