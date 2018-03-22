Miccarelli won't run for re-election, denies any 'admission of wrongdoing'

Pennsylvania Republican state representative Nick Miccarelli announced this week that he will not seek re-election, as he faces an investigation by Dauphin County law enforcement into complaints filed against him by two women alleging misconduct.

"My decision not to seek re-election should in no way be misconstrued by the public or misrepresented by the media as any admission of wrongdoing on my part," Miccarelli, 35, said in his statement. "I intend to continue to work to clear my good name and reputation and put this current controversial situation behind me, once and for all."

Miccarelli had previously denied all accusations against him, first reported on in the Inquirer, by two women who accused him of psychological abuse and a sexual assault during past relationships. One of those women identified herself as fellow Pa. Republican state rep. Tarah Toohill (R-Luzerne County).

She filed for a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order to prevent Miccarelli from seeing her, although both work in the state Capitol. The PFA was granted last week for three years, a decision both sides claimed as a victory.

Toohil has claimed that Miccarelli had a history during their past relationship of pointing a gun at her, hitting her, and threatening to kill them both while driving at high speeds. She also claimed he had engaged in harassing and stalking behavior at the Capitol and threatened to blackmail her by releasing private photographs.

The other alleged victim, an unidentified political consultant, claimed that Miccarelli forced her to have sex while they were dating, and while she was visiting him after breaking up, claims he may have drugged her and then while she was unconscious initiated alleged “non-consensual sexual behavior.”

"I am making this difficult decision at this time to afford my party the opportunity to designate a new Republican candidate to be placed on the ballot for the May 15 primary election," Miccarelli said. "I know this decision will be questioned by my many supporters and loyal constituents who have stood by me through some recent, trying times, but it's in the best interests of me and my family to move on to the next chapter in our lives."

Read PA State Rep. Nick Miccarelli's full statement on choosing to not run for re-election below: