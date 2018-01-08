Photos: No Pants Subway riders brave record-breaking cold in Philly

A few SEPTA train cars were taken over by the pantsless this weekend as part of the No Pants Subway Ride 2018 in Philly.

On Sunday, January 7, SEPTA riders took off their pants and danced to music as the Market-Frankford Line headed towards 69th Street Transportation Center.

For riders unaware, the Philadelphia No Pants Subway Ride 2018, was an unexpected sight to see. Some even decided to join in and take their pants off too.

The event is coordinated by Improv Everywhere in cities around the world on the same date to celebrate the human form and spontaneity. The Philly ride, hosted by Got Laundry?, was also intended to shed light on homelessness in the winter, and asked participants to bring socks to be donated to homeless Philadelphians.

After reaching 69th street, riders got off for a chilly photo and dance opportunity outside. Then, riders got back on to continue the dance party until reaching 15th and Market Street Station.



